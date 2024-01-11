Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup cut Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet cut Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $103.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,851,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,265. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $123.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.68.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,923.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,923.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,695.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,426 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.