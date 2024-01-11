SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $274.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a positive return on equity of 29.99%. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. SMART Global updated its Q2 guidance to $0.15-0.35 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.150-0.350 EPS.
SMART Global Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of SMART Global stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $20.51. The company had a trading volume of 235,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,139. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.60. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,785.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SMART Global
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of SMART Global from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.
SMART Global Company Profile
SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.
See Also
