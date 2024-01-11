SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $274.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a positive return on equity of 29.99%. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. SMART Global updated its Q2 guidance to $0.15-0.35 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.150-0.350 EPS.

SMART Global Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SMART Global stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $20.51. The company had a trading volume of 235,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,139. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.60. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,785.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SMART Global

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in SMART Global by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in SMART Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SMART Global by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in SMART Global by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SMART Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of SMART Global from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

View Our Latest Report on SGH

SMART Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.