SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a positive return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $274.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. SMART Global updated its Q2 guidance to $0.15-0.35 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.150-0.350 EPS.

SMART Global Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of SGH stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $20.85. The stock had a trading volume of 68,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,250. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average of $21.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. SMART Global has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $29.99.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SMART Global

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in SMART Global during the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Amundi bought a new position in SMART Global during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in SMART Global by 293.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in SMART Global by 308.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in SMART Global by 181.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period.

SGH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of SMART Global from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SMART Global

About SMART Global

(Get Free Report)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.