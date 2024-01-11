Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Short Interest Down 82.4% in December

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 82.4% from the December 15th total of 30,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,868. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.38. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $5.71.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,665.41% and a negative return on equity of 62.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 349.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 25.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the third quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the first quarter valued at $9,343,000. 34.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; SGT-610, a rare disease for the treatment of Gorlin Syndrome which has completed Phase II clinical trials; and Erlotinib and Tapinarof to treat other rare skin indications.

