Sourceless Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,421.37 (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. Sourceless has a market cap of $189.15 million and approximately $2,421.37 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00018860 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,024.73 or 0.99967004 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00010850 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.55 or 0.00229249 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00009534 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000073 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Sourceless

STR is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00911093 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $34.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.