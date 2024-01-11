Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) SVP Sells $763,988.76 in Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,593,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $604,400.00.

NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,044,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,120. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 363.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.06. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.19 and a 12 month high of $153.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.58.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPLK. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $116.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter valued at $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 34.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at about $357,000. National Pension Service raised its position in Splunk by 8.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,447,000 after acquiring an additional 18,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Splunk during the first quarter worth about $89,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

