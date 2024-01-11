Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,765,947 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 124% from the previous session’s volume of 2,568,685 shares.The stock last traded at $7.62 and had previously closed at $7.78.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 124.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,588,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,706,000 after purchasing an additional 11,411,197 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,373,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,280,000 after buying an additional 2,385,642 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,491,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,290,000 after acquiring an additional 935,558 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,463,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,198,000 after acquiring an additional 734,980 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 455.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 641,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 526,071 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

