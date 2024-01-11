SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Short Interest Down 70.8% in December

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 70.8% from the December 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

SSP Group Stock Performance

Shares of SSPPF remained flat at $2.91 during midday trading on Thursday. SSP Group has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on SSP Group from GBX 320 ($4.08) to GBX 290 ($3.70) in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

