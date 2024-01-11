Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Short Interest Update

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 301.5% from the December 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SGBLY remained flat at $11.02 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,177. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.26. Standard Bank Group has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $11.50.
Separately, Investec upgraded Standard Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.
Standard Bank Group Limited provides banking and financial products and services in Africa and internationally. It offers transactional accounts and digital banking platforms; personal and business lending solutions to enhance cash flow; finance for buying, building, and maintaining home; foreign exchange services; trusts and third-party administration accounts; workplace solutions, such as payroll and HR, financial planning, and employer value banking; merchant solutions, including point-of-sale, ecommerce, digital payments, payment processing, and small business support; and cash management services.
