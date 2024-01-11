Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Short Interest Update

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 301.5% from the December 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Standard Bank Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGBLY remained flat at $11.02 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,177. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.26. Standard Bank Group has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Investec upgraded Standard Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

About Standard Bank Group

Standard Bank Group Limited provides banking and financial products and services in Africa and internationally. It offers transactional accounts and digital banking platforms; personal and business lending solutions to enhance cash flow; finance for buying, building, and maintaining home; foreign exchange services; trusts and third-party administration accounts; workplace solutions, such as payroll and HR, financial planning, and employer value banking; merchant solutions, including point-of-sale, ecommerce, digital payments, payment processing, and small business support; and cash management services.

