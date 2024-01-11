Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB) Short Interest Update

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Starco Brands Stock Performance
Shares of STCB stock remained flat at $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Starco Brands has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15. The company has a market cap of $80.14 million, a PE ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 0.84.
Starco Brands Company Profile
