Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB) Short Interest Update

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Starco Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STCB stock remained flat at $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Starco Brands has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15. The company has a market cap of $80.14 million, a PE ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Starco Brands Company Profile

Starco Brands, Inc markets consumer products through retail and online in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages and spirits, and wine under the Winona, Whipshots, and Breathe brand names.

