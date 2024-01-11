Steem Market Cap Achieves $111.20 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $111.20 million and approximately $7.48 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000532 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,174.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $276.50 or 0.00598828 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.58 or 0.00155017 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00062850 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008770 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.10 or 0.00331577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.18 or 0.00208302 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000569 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 452,984,993 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media."

