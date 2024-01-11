Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $70.86

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$70.86 and traded as high as C$80.32. Stella-Jones shares last traded at C$79.91, with a volume of 143,751 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$74.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$83.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$83.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$77.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stella-Jones currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$85.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$78.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$70.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C$0.62. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of C$949.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$915.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 5.8255547 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.49%.

In related news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.32, for a total value of C$291,600.00. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

