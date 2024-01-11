StockNews.com Lowers MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) to Sell

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MarineMax from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

Shares of NYSE:HZO traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,967. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.40. The company has a market capitalization of $779.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.33. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $594.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.24 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MarineMax will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in MarineMax by 442.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in MarineMax by 149.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in MarineMax by 422.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in MarineMax by 58.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

