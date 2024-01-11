StockNews.com Lowers Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) to Sell

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Richardson Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Richardson Electronics Trading Down 19.0 %

Shares of RELL traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,334. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.61. Richardson Electronics has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $24.97. The firm has a market cap of $144.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96.

In other Richardson Electronics news, Director Robert H. Kluge acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.79 per share, for a total transaction of $58,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Richardson Electronics by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Richardson Electronics during the third quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 48.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Richardson Electronics during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

