StockNews.com Lowers Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) to Hold

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.67.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDY

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

NYSE TDY traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $440.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,356. Teledyne Technologies has a 52 week low of $364.98 and a 52 week high of $448.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $413.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.22.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total transaction of $3,986,297.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,907,110.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total value of $3,986,297.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,907,110.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at $22,314,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,766 shares of company stock valued at $29,178,338 over the last three months. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.