StockNews.com Upgrades Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) to “Hold”

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 1.9 %

SMG stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.90. The company had a trading volume of 559,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.71. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $88.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $374.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.16 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 421.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $119,622.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,136.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $119,622.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,136.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 64,260 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $3,385,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,726.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,894 shares of company stock worth $6,354,208. Corporate insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,170,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4,946.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

