Substratum (SUB) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Substratum (SUB) traded 49.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $20.54 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00018892 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,979.03 or 1.00026670 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00010871 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $103.76 or 0.00225731 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00009042 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036157 USD and is up 50.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $14.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

