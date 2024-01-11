Supreme (LON:SUP) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Supreme Plc (LON:SUPGet Free Report) were down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 113.39 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 116.50 ($1.49). Approximately 41,547 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 159,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.50 ($1.50).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Supreme from GBX 190 ($2.42) to GBX 205 ($2.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Supreme in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £136.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 776.67 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 110.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 110.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Supreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,666.67%.

Supreme Plc supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Batteries; Lighting; Vaping; Sports Nutrition & Wellness; and Other Consumer Goods segments. The company offers consumer batteries; lighting, energy-saving bulbs, private label lighting, LED light fittings, lamps and light fittings, and point of sale display solutions; sports nutrition and wellness products; and smart home LED technology solutions.

