sUSD Trading Down 0.4% Over Last Week (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One sUSD token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002154 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, sUSD has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. sUSD has a market cap of $58.17 million and $6.07 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 58,564,995 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

