Symphony International (LON:SIHL) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.44

Symphony International Holding (LON:SIHL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.44 ($0.01). Symphony International shares last traded at GBX 0.44 ($0.01), with a volume of 181,193 shares.

Symphony International Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £2.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 26.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Symphony International

In other news, insider Anil Thadani acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £150,000 ($191,204.59). 28.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Symphony International Company Profile

Symphony International Holdings Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, management buy-outs, emerging growth, management buy-ins, restructurings, special situations, and the provision of growth capital for later-stage development and expansion.

