Syscoin Market Cap Reaches $95.49 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000281 BTC on major exchanges. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $95.49 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,186.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $273.06 or 0.00591213 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.19 or 0.00206088 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00020715 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 735,869,891 coins. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin (SYS) is the native cryptocurrency of the Syscoin platform, merge-mined with Bitcoin. The platform provides tools for creating applications, custom tokens, assets, marketplaces, and decentralized applications (dApps). It includes the Z-DAG protocol for high throughput and low-latency transactions. Use cases include asset creation, decentralized marketplaces, and dApps for various applications. Syscoin was created by Sebastian Schepis, Dan Wasyluk, and Jag Sidhu in 2014.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

