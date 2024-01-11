Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.20

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as low as C$0.17. Talon Metals shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 174,186 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on Talon Metals from C$0.80 to C$0.65 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Talon Metals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TLO

Talon Metals Trading Down 8.3 %

Talon Metals Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.24. The company has a market cap of C$153.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.20.

(Get Free Report)

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.