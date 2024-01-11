Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $208,000 Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $8,571,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.1% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,082,594,000 after buying an additional 357,974 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 284.6% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 885.9% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 76,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after buying an additional 68,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPS. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.91.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.63. 1,344,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,761,189. The company has a market cap of $135.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

