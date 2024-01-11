Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 963,354 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,171 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 3.9% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Abbott Laboratories worth $93,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,415,759 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $154,346,000 after buying an additional 126,547 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 27.0% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 91,868 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 373,375 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $36,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,612,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,097. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.25. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $196.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.39%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.31.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

