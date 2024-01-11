Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Short Interest Update

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 425.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taoping

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taoping stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.27% of Taoping at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Taoping Price Performance

Taoping stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.24. 85,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,938. Taoping has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $2.76.

Taoping Company Profile

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Cloud-Based Technology and Traditional Information Technology segments.

