Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA) Short Interest Update

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Target Global Acquisition I Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TGAA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,147. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average is $10.87. Target Global Acquisition I has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $12.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 2,273.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 25,012 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Global Acquisition I Company Profile

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

