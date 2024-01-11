Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Taseko Mines Limited (LON:TKO – Get Free Report) rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.34). Approximately 3,499 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 8,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.50 ($1.31).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.80) price target on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Taseko Mines Price Performance

Taseko Mines Company Profile

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 101.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 102.76. The company has a market cap of £306.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5,300.00 and a beta of 2.08.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

