TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.0-14.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.80 billion. TD SYNNEX also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 2.600-3.100 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $105.49 on Thursday. TD SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $86.30 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNX shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.00.

In related news, Director Matthew Miau sold 796,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $76,075,816.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,133,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,797,232.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Urban sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $139,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,188,219. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Miau sold 796,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $76,075,816.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,133,779 shares in the company, valued at $203,797,232.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,211,576 shares of company stock worth $115,689,323. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 1,049.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

