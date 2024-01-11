TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.57 EPS

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. TD SYNNEX updated its Q1 guidance to $2.60-3.10 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 2.600-3.100 EPS.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:SNX traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.69. 54,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,554. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.67. TD SYNNEX has a one year low of $86.30 and a one year high of $111.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.84.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other news, insider Michael Urban sold 2,250 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total transaction of $217,215.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,997,335.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew Miau sold 6,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total value of $620,633.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,849,776.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Urban sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $217,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,406 shares in the company, valued at $3,997,335.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,211,576 shares of company stock worth $115,689,323 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,622,519,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,385,000 after purchasing an additional 199,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,274,000 after purchasing an additional 84,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,140,000 after purchasing an additional 52,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 990,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,840,000 after purchasing an additional 33,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

