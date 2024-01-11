TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.57 EPS

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. TD SYNNEX updated its Q1 guidance to $2.60-3.10 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 2.600-3.100 EPS.
TD SYNNEX Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSE:SNX traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.69. 54,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,554. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.67. TD SYNNEX has a one year low of $86.30 and a one year high of $111.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.84.
TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TD SYNNEX
Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX
In other news, insider Michael Urban sold 2,250 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total transaction of $217,215.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,997,335.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew Miau sold 6,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total value of $620,633.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,849,776.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Urban sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $217,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,406 shares in the company, valued at $3,997,335.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,211,576 shares of company stock worth $115,689,323 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,622,519,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,385,000 after purchasing an additional 199,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,274,000 after purchasing an additional 84,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,140,000 after purchasing an additional 52,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 990,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,840,000 after purchasing an additional 33,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.
About TD SYNNEX
TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TD SYNNEX
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- How to trade options if you believe a big price move is coming
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- 3 stocks to watch as mortgage rates fall
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Bitcoin Breakthrough: SEC approves Bitcoin ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.