Tectonic Financial (NASDAQ:TECTP) Trading Down 0.3%

Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15. 327 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 12,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Tectonic Financial Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08.

Get Tectonic Financial alerts:

Tectonic Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%.

Tectonic Financial Company Profile

Tectonic Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking and financial products and services to high net worth individuals, small businesses, and institutions in the United States. It offers commercial and consumer banking services, such as demand deposits, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial and real estate loans, dental loans, commercial real estate, construction loans, and consumer installment loans; and wealth management and trust services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tectonic Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tectonic Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.