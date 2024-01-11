Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Short Interest Update

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the December 15th total of 155,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TENX traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.73. 9,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,081. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $344.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average of $24.20.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($6.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.20) by $0.80. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenax Therapeutics will post -28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TENX. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

