Tezos Price Up 10.8% Over Last 7 Days (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00002302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $155.92 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001560 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001196 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000861 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 987,677,681 coins and its circulating supply is 966,730,059 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.