The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Hits New 52-Week High at $115.45

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $115.45 and last traded at $115.42, with a volume of 101577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.46.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.40.

The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $940.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.95 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 6.97%. Equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 5.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,552,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,838,000 after acquiring an additional 299,626 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,893,000 after acquiring an additional 288,585 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,307,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,423,000 after acquiring an additional 134,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,292,000 after acquiring an additional 38,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,829,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,651,000 after acquiring an additional 428,435 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

