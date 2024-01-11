Thunder Brawl Price Tops $0.0364 on Exchanges (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 11th. Thunder Brawl has a total market capitalization of $6.59 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game.

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.04665548 USD and is down -0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $330,374.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

