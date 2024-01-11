Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.17

Shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.17 and traded as low as $7.02. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 28,259 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.15.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,021.31% and a negative return on equity of 302.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTNP. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares during the period. 31.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

