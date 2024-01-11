Todd Mcelhatton Sells 10,000 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUOGet Free Report) CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $85,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,691.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Todd Mcelhatton also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, January 4th, Todd Mcelhatton sold 41,692 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $348,545.12.

Zuora Price Performance

Zuora stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,128,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.97.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 64.62% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Zuora

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Zuora by 41.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after buying an additional 188,563 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Zuora by 207.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 25,110 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zuora by 242.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 15,887 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zuora by 56.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 21,232 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zuora by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,948,000 after buying an additional 125,301 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZUO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

