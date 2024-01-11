Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $90.63

Shares of Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $90.63 and last traded at $89.26, with a volume of 390603 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.30.

Tokyo Electron Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.63 and a 200 day moving average of $74.36. The firm has a market cap of $84.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Tokyo Electron alerts:

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tokyo Electron Limited will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.