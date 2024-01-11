Toncoin (TON) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.53 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $7.53 billion and approximately $87.61 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $2.20 or 0.00004784 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00018928 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,082.12 or 1.00001861 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00010845 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.97 or 0.00223460 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00009692 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000073 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,101,009,719 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,100,962,479.492803 with 3,456,503,867.320548 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.22774052 USD and is up 1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 185 active market(s) with $75,642,749.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

