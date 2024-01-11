Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 725,585 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the previous session’s volume of 303,607 shares.The stock last traded at $5.86 and had previously closed at $5.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CURV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Torrid from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Torrid from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Torrid from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Torrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.23.

Get Torrid alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Torrid

Torrid Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06. The stock has a market cap of $610.04 million, a P/E ratio of 52.30 and a beta of 2.08.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $275.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.81 million. Torrid had a net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.41%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURV. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Torrid by 752.9% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 380,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 336,088 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Torrid by 936.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 137,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Torrid by 15.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 120,915 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Torrid by 2,270.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 74,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Torrid by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 73,664 shares in the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Torrid

(Get Free Report)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.