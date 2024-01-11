Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MWA Asset Management bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $855,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 217.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 23,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ TSCO traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $219.15. 375,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.23. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.75.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

