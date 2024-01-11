Trainline (LON:TRN) Shares Down 1%

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Free Report) shares fell 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 307.40 ($3.92) and last traded at GBX 309.40 ($3.94). 486,093 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 454,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 312.40 ($3.98).

Several research firms have weighed in on TRN. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 371 ($4.73) price target on shares of Trainline in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 316 ($4.03) to GBX 350 ($4.46) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.33) price objective on shares of Trainline in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 332.75 ($4.24).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 299.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 268.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6,224.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

