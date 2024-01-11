Trexcoin (TREX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $100.10 Million

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last week, Trexcoin has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Trexcoin has a market capitalization of $100.10 million and approximately $5,303.12 worth of Trexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trexcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Trexcoin Profile

Trexcoin’s genesis date was April 4th, 2020. Trexcoin’s total supply is 10,006,849,553 coins and its circulating supply is 10,006,849,552 coins. Trexcoin’s official Twitter account is @trexcointrex. The Reddit community for Trexcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trexcointrex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trexcoin’s official website is www.trexcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Trexcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin XT (BTCXT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate BTCXT through the process of mining. Bitcoin XT has a current supply of 10,006,849,552.6 with 1,006,849,552.62 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin XT is 0.01049115 USD and is up 5.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $796.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.trexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trexcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trexcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trexcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

