Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Short Interest Down 72.6% in December

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 72.6% from the December 15th total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Biotech

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIB. Whitefort Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 374,449 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Trinity Biotech in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Trading Down 11.5 %

TRIB stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 52,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,965. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65. Trinity Biotech has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.34.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

