TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ) Stock Price Up 0%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ – Get Free Report) shares rose 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.92 and last traded at $29.92. Approximately 1,212 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.91.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Get TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 17.30% of TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (JANZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.