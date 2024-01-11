TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TuanChe Trading Down 7.7 %

TuanChe stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 28,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,696. TuanChe has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in TuanChe during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TuanChe by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TuanChe during the third quarter worth about $849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

TuanChe Company Profile

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China and internationally. It organizes auto shows and special promotion events; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

