TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 514.0% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of TXO Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of TXO Partners

In other news, major shareholder Global Endowment Management, L sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $25,650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,139,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,478,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other TXO Partners news, insider Keith A. Hutton bought 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,168,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,122,215 shares in the company, valued at $54,950,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Global Endowment Management, L sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $25,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,139,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,478,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TXO Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in TXO Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TXO Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TXO Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

TXO Partners Stock Performance

Shares of TXO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.95. 33,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,800. TXO Partners has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.81.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). TXO Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $69.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.38 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TXO Partners will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

TXO Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.98%.

About TXO Partners

TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

