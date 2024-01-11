TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO) Short Interest Update

TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 514.0% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

TXO Partners Stock Performance

TXO Partners stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,800. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.81. TXO Partners has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $69.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.38 million. TXO Partners had a net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TXO Partners will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

TXO Partners Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. This is an increase from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on TXO Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William H. Adams III acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TXO Partners news, Director William H. Adams III acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,598.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Global Endowment Management, L sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $25,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,139,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,478,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Trading of TXO Partners

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXO. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TXO Partners during the first quarter worth $251,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $1,387,000. 17.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXO Partners Company Profile

TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

