U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGOW) Trading 2.9% Higher

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.16. 12,251 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 5,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

U.S. GoldMining Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44.

About U.S. GoldMining

U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Whistler project, a gold-copper exploration project covering 17,159 Ha located in the Yentna mining district, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska.

