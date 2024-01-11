Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,641 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,698,280.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UBER traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.44. The stock had a trading volume of 19,375,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,639,760. The company has a market capitalization of $130.55 billion, a PE ratio of 127.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.20 and a 12 month high of $63.53.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Nomura lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.44.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

