Ultra Brands Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLLLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ultra Brands Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLLLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.8% from the December 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ultra Brands Price Performance

Shares of FLLLF remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Ultra Brands has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

Ultra Brands Company Profile

Ultra Brands Ltd. operates as an agri-food holdings company. It offers vegan dairy substitute products, plant-based chicken, pork, and beef products, including chicken tenders, chicken nuggets, pork cutlets, beef burgers, and other products. The company was formerly known as Feel Foods Ltd. and changed its name to Ultra Brands Ltd.

