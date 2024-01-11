Ultra Brands Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLLLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ultra Brands Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLLLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.8% from the December 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Ultra Brands Price Performance
Shares of FLLLF remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Ultra Brands has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.
Ultra Brands Company Profile
